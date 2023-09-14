What's happening...

Jade Cargill reportedly expected to leave AEW for WWE

September 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is expected to sign with WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reports that sources within both companies believe that Cargill is WWE bound.

Powell’s POV: It would be a significant loss for AEW and a key addition to the women’s division for WWE. Cargill’s match with Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship airs on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Sean September 14, 2023 @ 9:55 am

    Hopefully, it’s more like a key addition to the women’s division for NXT. Because if they’re signing her, she really needs to go there first to learn how to, y’know, wrestle.

