Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Team 3D in action

-Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks

-Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title

-The return of Feast or Fired

-Josh Alexander speaks

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has KiLynn King vs. Jody Threat. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and features another installment of the best moments in Impact 1000.