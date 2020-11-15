11/14 Impact Wrestling Turning Point results: Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship, Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a No DQ match for for the Knockouts Title, The North vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Titles, Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Willie Mack

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling Turning Point
Streamed November 14, 2020 on Impact Plus
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios
1. Eddie Edwards beat Shawn Daivari.
2. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary beat Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood.
3. Brian Myers over Swoggle.
4. James Storm and Chris Sabin beat “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero.
5. Rohit Raju defeated Cousin Jake to retain the X Division Title. Afterward, Joe Doering and Eric Young attacked Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner.
6. Willie Mack beat Moose by DQ.
7. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated “The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page.
8. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Su Yung in a No DQ match to win the Knockouts Championship.
9. Rich Swann beat Sami Callihan to retain the Impact World Championship.
