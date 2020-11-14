11/14 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: PJ Black vs. Tama Tonga, Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Chase Owens, Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor, ACH and Blake Christian vs. Adrian Quest and Alex Zayne

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: PJ Black vs. Tama Tonga, Juice Robinson, Brody King, and Karl Fredericks vs. Jay White, Tanga Loa, and Chase Owens, Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor, ACH and Blake Christian vs. Adrian Quest and Alex Zayne, and more (19:13)…

Click here to stream or download the November 14 NJPW Strong audio review.

