WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership declines

November 14, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.142 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.315 viewers drawn last week (the overnight number was 2.209 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.111 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.172 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the 18-49 men and tied for first in the 18-34 adults demographic in Friday’s network battle. The show finished tied for second in the adults 18-49 and 25-54 demographics. The final numbers will be available on Monday.


