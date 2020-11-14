Impact Wrestling Turning Point lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point event.

-Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship

-“The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. “The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Impact Tag Titles

-Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship

-The Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X Division Title

-Moose vs. Willie Mack

-Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie

-Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

-Brian Myers vs. Swoggle

-Chris Sabin and James Storm vs. “Team XXXL” Acey Romero and Larry D

Powell’s POV: This is a good lineup for an Impact Plus special. The show was presumably taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios and will stream tonight on Impact Plus at 7CT/8ET.



