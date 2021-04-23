WWE talent relations shakeup and the Mickie James trash bag controversy triggers additional firings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE has reportedly fired former head of talent relations Mark Carrano, who had been the senior director of the department, according to WrestlingInc.com.

-WWE also fired director of talent relations Nicole Zeoli and senior manager of talent relations John Cone, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Johnson also reported the firings of Joe Villa from the position of Manager Publicity and Corporate Communications, and Mead Rust, Vice President of Communications. Cone will continue to work as a referee.

Powell’s POV: John Laurinaitis was recently brought back as the head of talent relations. Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon publicly apologized to Mickie James for having some of her belongings shipped in a trash bag after she was released by the company last week. Levesque and McMahon stated that the person responsible had been fired, but they did not identify the person by name. It really was a bad look for the company and they handled it publicly about as well as they could have.

.@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company. https://t.co/nvN4WsKC0I — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 23, 2021