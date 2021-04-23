NJPW Strong preview: New Japan Cup USA tournament final, two additional matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Clark Connors and TJP vs. JR Kratos and Chris Dickinson.

-Rocky Romero vs. Wheeler Yuta.

-Brody King vs. Tom Lawlor in the New Japan Cup USA tournament final.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.