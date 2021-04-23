WWE 205 Live preview: Singles match and a tag match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.
-August Grey vs. Ashante Adonis
-Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh.
Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. His review will be a bit later this usual tonight.
Be the first to comment