WWE 205 Live preview: Singles match and a tag match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-August Grey vs. Ashante Adonis

-Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members. His review will be a bit later this usual tonight.