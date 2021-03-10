WrestleMania week NXT Takeover event will be a two-night event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced that NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver will be held on April 7-8. The first night will air on USA Network, and the second night will stream on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally.

Powell’s POV: Theme shows have performed well in the ratings, so it’s a logical move for WWE to frame this as a two-night Takeover event. WrestleMania will includes Raw on Monday, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Tuesday, Takeover on Wednesday and Thursday, Smackdown on Friday, and two nights of WrestleMania on Saturday and Sunday.