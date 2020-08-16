Stalker arrested on numerous charges after attempting to kidnap WWE wrestler Sonya Deville from her home

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, was arrested on a variety of charges on Sunday morning for attempting to kidnap WWE wrestler Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) in Hillsborough County, Florida. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Thomas was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. He reportedly stalked Deville online for years and had been planning the kidnapping attempt for eight months.

Thomas cut a hole in the patio screen of Deville’s home, then waited several hours until she went to sleep. He entered the home through a sliding glass door, which triggered an alarm. Deville spotted Thomas through a window, then fled her home with another person in a car before calling 911. Police arrested Thomas while he was still inside the home. Read more at TampaBay.com.

Powell’s POV: Thomas actually had a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace with him. Fortunately, Deville was not harmed and Thomas was arrested and remains in jail without bail as of this update. If Thomas’s behavior seems normal to you in any way, please seek mental help immediately.



