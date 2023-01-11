Shareholder files a lawsuit against Vince McMahon over his return to power in WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE shareholder Scott Fellows has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon over the way he returned to the company. The lawsuit filed in Delaware’s Chancery Court and accuses McMahon of using his 81 percent voting control “to out three board members, replace them with loyalists, and push through bylaw changes that would ‘impose his will on the board and WWE,'” according to a story published by Bloomberglaw.com.

Powell’s POV: Fellows is seeking to have the bylaw changes invalidated and a reimbursement for costs and fees. I view the situation exactly as the lawsuit describes it, but whether it leads to any change remains to be seen.