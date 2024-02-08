WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference live coverage: Cody Rhodes announces his decision, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Triple H appear

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference

Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

Streamed live on Peacock and WWE social media outlets

-The press conference opened with a shot of Lincoln Financial Field, which host Michael Cole noted will be the host of WrestleMania XL. They cut to a shot of the Las Vegas Strip. Footage aired of Paul Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, and The Rock arriving either last night or today.

-A video package aired that showed footage from the first WrestleMania along with highlights from the event over the years. The video package played up WrestleMania XL as the biggest WrestleMania yet.

-Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E, and CM Punk were at a desk on the main floor of the venue (similar to where the premium live event Kickoff Show panels normally are). Punk had a brace on his surgically repaired right arm. Big E said he was just there so Punk wouldn’t get fined. “We love you, but you have a reputation,” Big E cracked. There were loud CM Punk chants. Cole introduced Punk as “most importantly” being the husband of AJ Lee.

-Cole asked Big E about his neck. Big E said it was good and he thanked the fans for everyone who has checked in on him.

-Cole asked Punk about his arm. Punk said it sucked. He said he’s a week out from surgery so it’s not fully healed. Punk said he’s heartbroken that he can’t compete at WrestleMania, but he told the fans not to worry because his mouth still works and he can piss people off.

-McAfee spoke about having The Rock on his show earlier. Some fans booed, others chanted Rocky. McAfee recalled Rock calling “people who aren’t thinking about the big picture Cody Crybabies” on his show. Cole noted that Punk went something similar when The Rock made a prior return. Punk had some fun with it and then said we could be in for one hell of a rollercoaster considering the wrestlers involved. Cole said the situation is like replacing one of the Super Bowl quarterbacks with Tom Brady. He said he would be upset if he was the replaced quarterback, but he would understand.

-Big E said he was there “to beat the drum for Cody.” He spoke about Cody’s relationship with fans and how he does Make-A-Wish events. He also pointed to the way Cody has been there for the Huber family (the late Luke Harper/Brodie Lee).

-Jackie Redmond stood backstage and said she could confirm that The Rock was in the building. She said people close to The Rock told her that he is very excited to address the media today.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Paul Heyman in a backstage area. Heyman held the WWE Universal Championship and mocked Saxton for asking about Roman Reigns’ mood. Heyman said it’s made Roman’s mood so much better to come to Vegas and see Saxton. Heyman spoke about hearing “We Want Cody” chants along with people siding with “the biggest movie star in history” The Rock. Heyman said the hype is about who gets to headline the biggest WrestleMania in a match with Roman Reigns. Heyman said that until someone beats Reigns, that’s where the main event of WrestleMania will remain to be. Heyman mocked Saxton again for asking about Roman’s mood.

-Cole asked the panel who they think Reigns wants to face. McAfee and Big E both selected The Rock. Punk said understanding box office, Reigns wants The Rock. However, Punk said Rock didn’t eliminate him from the Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes did. Punk said it’s more about who Roman doesn’t want to face and he said that’s Cody.

-Cole announced that WWE Speed will be coming to X (Twitter) in the spring of 2024. Cole said it will feature fast paced matches.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque was introduced by Cole. Levesque walked onto the stage set up in the venue while his entrance theme played. Levesque said that in 1985 in a sold out Madison Square Garden, a tag team match took place between Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper against Mr. T and Hulk Hogan. Levesque said the night was so big that anybody who was anybody had to be there. He recalled the involvement of Muhammad Ali, Cyndi Lauper, Liberace, and The Rockettes. Levesque said WrestleMania launched WWE from being a small regional promotion to being a global juggernaut.

Levesque said a lot has changed since then. He mentioned the cable television boom, closed circuit television, pay-per-view, going direct-to-consumer via WWE Network, and now deal with Netflix for over $5 billion. Levesque spoke of icons such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Batista, and John Cena. Levesque said those people catapulted WWE to where it is today.

Levesque said they will take it to a whole new level on April 6-7 in Philadelphia. He said it’s a new time and a new era in WWE. Levesque promised the fans that they haven’t seen anything yet. Levesque did the “Are You Ready” routine. He told the fans they better because they were starting the road to WrestleMania 40.

Powell’s POV: The new era talk is clearly the right approach given Vince McMahon’s fall from grace.

-Cole and McAfee walked onto the stage and set up a video package on Bianca Belair. Cole introduced Belair, who said it was amazing to be in Las Vegas during the week of the Super Bowl “to talk about our Super Bowl.” Belair plugged her Hulu docu-series that co-stars her husband Montez Ford. Belair spoke about how history is made at WrestleMania. She recalled making history by headlining with Sasha Banks, then beating Becky Lynch, and then “three-peating” by beating Asuka and walking out as champion again. Belair said this year is different for her because she is not walking in as champion. Belair said she wants to continue her undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Belair said you can’t spell WrestleMania without EST.

-Cole said Belair’s road to WrestleMania would start on Smackdown when she competes in an Elimination Chamber qualifier. Cole and McAfee set up a video package on Rhea Ripley. McAfee spoke about how “bonkers” the fans would be when Ripley appears at Elimination Chamber in her native Australia.

-Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was introduced.