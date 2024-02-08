AEW Dynamite rating for Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for a shot at the AEW World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 805,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 818,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. The demo increase is good news, but the viewership dropping for a show that featured the latest Tony Khan big announcement tease, a pay-per-view caliber opening match, and Sting and Darby Allin winning the AEW Tag Team Titles in the main event is disappointing. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 650,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the February 8, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 899,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic.