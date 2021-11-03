11/03 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, Orange Cassidy vs. an opponent in an eliminator tournament match, Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Title tournament match, FTR vs. Aerostar and Samuray Del Sol for the AAA Tag Titles, AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Alan “5” Angels in a non-title match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Orange Cassidy vs. Miro in an eliminator tournament match, Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo, Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter in a TBS Title tournament match, FTR vs. Aerostar and Samuray Del Sol for the AAA Tag Titles, AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Alan “5” Angels in a non-title match, and more (31:39)…

Click here for the November 3 AEW Dynamite audio review.

