AEW Dynamite on-site report: Jon Moxley tribute, Bryan Danielson and Justin Roberts meet again

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Derik Zoo attended the AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena and sent the following report.

After the television show went off the air, Bryan Danielson helped Orange Cassidy to his feet and they began to tease Bryan putting the sunglasses on Orange or himself. Tony Khan and the rest of Best Friends came out. Tony talked about how this week has been the second hardest week he’s had in wrestling (after Brodie Lee’s passing). Everyone in the ring took a knee and wished Jon Moxley a speedy recovery and that they loved him.

Danielson told beautiful stories about both Brodie and Moxley, then wanted to have a little fun. He called Justin Roberts into the ring and they played off their history. Danielson had Khan turn around so he didn’t watch what would happen. Lots of back and forth between whether Danielson was gonna choke Roberts out with his tie again or not. Finally, after Danielson had Justin by the tie and down on all fours, he told Justin that he was a fantastic announcer and let him up. Then everyone in the ring did the Best Friends’ hug and they said goodbye. Great show.

