12/29 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: New Year’s Smash with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, Thunder Rosa vs. Jade Cargill in a TNT Title tournament semifinal match, and more (34:17)…

Click here for the December 29 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.