WWE in Buffalo (reports needed), Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Decoded, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, PCO, Eddie Edwards, Rey Fenix

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is in Buffalo, New York at Keybank Center tonight with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. We are looking reports from tonight’s event in Buffalo. If you are going to the show or another upcoming event, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features part two of the 2021 Awards. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. With this show being in “best of” mode for the next two weeks, my audio reviews will resume in January.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is another “best of” edition recapping 2021. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ full reviews will resume once the show returns to featuring first-run programming.

-MLW Decoded streams today on the MLW YouTube page. The first episode of the project created by filmmaker Bobby Hennes features Jacob Fatu. MLZ Azteca will premiere next Thursday at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 29 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a D grade, though it was an understandably flat episode due to all of the wrestlers who were missing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 33 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade in that it was a holiday edition that wasn’t filled with sports entertainment campiness.

Birthdays and Notables

-PCO (Carl Ouellet) is 54.

-Eddie Edwards is 38.

-Rey Fenix is 33.