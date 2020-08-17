WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number tops the two million mark

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.002 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 1.979 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 1.962 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34 and 18-49 demographics, a tie for first in adults 25-54 demo, and a first place finish in the men 18-49 demo in Friday’s cable ratings. Most of the network shows were reruns, but there were NBA and NHL games airing airing in opposite on cable. It will be interesting to see how the numbers hold up with the NBA Playoffs and political conventions starting.