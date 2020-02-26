2/26 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes, Finn Balor’s appearance

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV on USA Network

Aired live February 26, 2020 from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

The show started off as usual with the highlights from the prior week’s show with the Slipknot theme in the background…

Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. The camera cut to outside where Charlotte Flair was arriving to Full Sail and meeting William Regal outside of Full Sail. The commentary team hyped up Charlotte’s return to the Full Sail ring for a wrestling match…

1. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes. A dueling “let’s get grimey” and “Feast Your Eyes” chant started off the match. Dijak dominated the early chain wrestling with a side headlock. Mauro noted that Grimes would like to “delete” Dijakovic’s championship aspirations (is that an OMEGA reference?). Grimes escaped a wheelbarrow hold and then got Dijakovic to the mat with a dropkick. Grimes focused his attack on keeping Dijakovic off his feet like he was chopping a tree. Dijakovic got a comeback nearfall after nailing Grimes with a Cyclone Kick. Dijakovic worked on Grimes with precision moves. Dijak then hit Grimes with a springboard twisting fall for the two count.

Nigel noted that Dijakovic is a first generation American with immigrant parents. Grimes hit Dijakovic with a Frankendriver. Dijak caught a flying Grimes. Dijakovic gave Grimes a knee and then a swinging strongman toss to the outside. Grimes recovered and tripped Dijak off the apron with a baseball slide. Grimes then hit Dijakovic with a PK from the ring apron.[c]

The show came back with Grimes holding Dijakovic in a resthold. Both men got to a vertical base and traded blows. Dijak landed a flurry of forearms. He then hit Grimes with a shortarm combination. Dijakovic hit Grimes with the Time To Fly (Release Suplex). Dijak hit Grimes with a superkick and Grimes rebounded into a Dijak lariat. Grimes kicked out at two. Grimes escaped a chokeslam. Lee hit Dijak with a superman forearm, superkick, and deadlift German Suplex with a bridge for a two count. Mauro noted that Grimes even took Johnny Gargano to the limit.

Dijakovic showed off his great agility with a sweet Triangle Moonsault to Grimes on the outside. Suddenly, while Grimes was distracted, Damien Priest did a hit and run attack on the calf of Dijakovic with a tonfa to the calf. Priest quickly ran to hide in the crowd. Dijakovic teased being counted out, but he beat the ten count. Grimes quickly nailed Dijakovic upon ring-entry with the Cave In for the victory.

Cameron Grimes defeated Dominik Dijakovic via pinfall in 12:38.

Trainers and referees checked up on Dijakovic’s calf after the match…

William Regal was interviewed by the new NXT interviewer Jon Quasto. William Regal announced that in the following weeks they’ll be qualifying matches for a Women’s Championship Ladder match at the next takeover show…

Nigel hyped Finn Balor appearing after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really good match with a really clever cheap finish. I liked this cheap finish because it was different and not the formula interruption you usually see on the regular. Everyone was protected. Dijakovic ate the interference. It develops into a feud with Priest for Dijak. NXT has also done a stellar job at building up Cameron Grimes’s finisher as a knockout blow he can hit on anyone. I was also totally thinking that this was Grimes losing due to Dijakovic being in a program with Keith Lee, but NXT continues to surprise me in how much they protect and push Cameron Grimes. This is also a fear that developed when I watched Trevor Lee treated like a stupid jobber for years in Impact.

They showed a replay of Dominik Dijakovic being helped to the back by the referees and medical staff..

Finn Balor made his entrance to Full Sail. Balor said he’s not a “moves”, “internet”, or “Stooge” guy. But when the bell rings he’s “The guy”. Balor said he builds brands like in Japan, Mexico, intercontinental championship, Universal Championship, NXT Championship, Balor said he did it all. Balor said it’s WrestleMania season and everyone in the business is trying to peak around this season. Balor said he’s been peaking for 20 years. Balor then brought up the next person trying to get that “Finn rub”. Balor said Riddle, Gargano, and even Ilja Dragonov got that rub.

The symphony no. 9 played as Fabien Aichner and Marcel Barthel made their entrance. Marcel Barthel told Balor that Balor has never gone after the NXT UK Championship and that WALTER sends his regards. Balor took down Aichner with a Sling Blade. Barthel blocked Balor’s shotgun dropkick with a jumping uppercut off the steps. Balor was left lying after Barthel slammed his knee into Balor against the steps. The Imperium duo stood tall and made their exit to their theme…

Mauro sent things to an Austin Theory video package. Theory talked about being the future of NXT in this video. He said he has a little rage in him. He said he’s going to prove that Austin Theory can go all day and Tommaso Ciampa won’t make it through the night…[c]

John’s Thoughts: So Balor vs. Walter is the next Balor program. While Balor is continue to act like a pompous douche, he’s not fully heeling it up on the fans. He’s coming off like a cool heel. Against the heel faction Imperium, is he a de facto babyface. Looks like that, but Walter also has a cool factor to him so they can make Walter face by default too. Best part of this, we get more Walter back in NXT US. I wonder if Balor will end up building a faction from this. Either that or he’ll take the divide and conquer approach like he did against Moustashe Mountain recently.

They cut to Jon Quasto interviewing Bianca Belair outside of Full Sail. Belair talked about how she’s going to give Charlotte what she wants tonight and it’s on site tonight…

2. Xia Li vs. Mia Yim. Xia had some cool looking dragon armor gear going on. Both women shared a Code of Honor handshake with Yim being aggressive during the handshake. Li came back with spin kicks to back Yim into a corner. Yim came back with a dropkick, chop block, and basement dropkick for a two count. Yim caught Li with a Yakuza kick and then stompped on Li in the corner. Li sidestepped a cannonball from Yim. Li hit Yim with some kicks and punches.

Yim swatted a flying Li. Yim hit Li with the Protect Ya Neck. Suddenly, Dakota Kai and Reina Gonzalez made their entrance. Kai cut a promo about Yim taking Kai’s spot at war games. The distraction allowed Li to pick the win up with a schoolgirl.

Xia Li defeated Mia Yim via pinfall in 2:42.

Gonzalez beat up Yim. Li tried to save Yim, but the larger Gonzalez no sold and took down Li. Gonzalez ended up slamming Yim to the mat. Mauro noted that Dakota Kai found someone to fight her battles for her…

They showed Tommaso Ciampa doing resistance band training heading into commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good angle to set Kai and Gonzalez into the direction of Yim and Li for now. One can assume that a tag match will form from this with the babyfaces putting the heels over. No problem there as it would be smart to start developing the promising heel duo of Kai and Gonzalez. Li also ends up getting a win with Yim being protected. Clever, like the first match.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

