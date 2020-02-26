2/26 AEW Dynamite TV results: Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. in a 30-minute Iron Man match, the weigh-in for Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express, Butcher and Blade vs. Best Friends, final hype for AEW Revolution

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Episode 21)

Aired live on February 26, 2020 from Kansas City, Missouri at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in from their desk and ran through the lineup. They added Yuka Takazawa vs. Big Swole vs. Shana vs. Hikaru Shida in a four-way to the list of previously advertised matches and segments. Ross turned it over to ring announcer Justin Roberts…

1. Kenny Omega (w/Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. Pac in a 30-minute Iron Man match. The broadcast team noted that the Young Bucks were in the corner of Omega, yet his own tag partner Hangman Page was not. They also hyped the special Countdown to AEW Dynamite special that will air on TNT immediately following this episode. Omega performed an early flip dive onto Pac, which drew a big pop from the crowd.

Back inside the ring, Pac avoided a second rope moonsault attempt by Omega, who bounced right back by shoving Pac face first into the corner and then followed up with a dragon suplex. Omega signaled for a V-Trigger knee, but Pac rolled to ringside. Omega followed and they fought onto the entrance ramp. Pac ended up performing a DDT onto the ringside mats. The wrestlers returned to the ring and Pac performed an avalanche brainbuster.

Powell’s POV: AEW production made the WWE mistake of showing the top rope brainbuster from multiple angles, including one that showed Omega’s head didn’t actually hit the mat. This is a regular complaint of mine, but I feel compelled to keep mentioning how much I wish all wrestling companies would avoid replaying moves in slow motion or from angles that make them look less impactful than they did live.

Omega came back and threw a couple of V-Trigger knees and hit the Tiger Driver 98 for a good near fall. Omega went for his One Winged Angel finisher. Pac started punching from atop the shoulders of Omega, who then dropped him down to the mat and performed a wicked suplex that led to another good near fall. The fans did the Terminator clap and then Omega performed a V-Trigger knee to the back of Pac’s head.

Omega placed Pac in Electric Chair position and climbed the ropes, but Pac countered into a powerbomb. Omega came right back by dropping Pac face first onto a top turnbuckle. Omega hit a snap dragon suplex and another V-Trigger knee for another close near fall. Pac rolled to ringside and pulled out a chair, which he hit Omega with. Referee Paul Turner called for a DQ.

Kenny Omega won the first fall by DQ to go up 1-0.

Pac hit Omega with the chair again. The Young Bucks checked on Omega while the broadcast team explained that there was a 30-second rest period between falls (the clock did not stop). The Bucks left the ring at the end of the rest period. Pac performed a corkscrew moonsault and scored the pin. They cut to a picture-in-picture break while the match continued. [C]

Pac won the second fall to tie it up 1-1.

Back from the split screen break, Pac suplexed Omega from the apron and turned it into a sit-out powerbomb style move on the way down. The crowd chanted “holy shit” and it was actually censored (good lord). Omega climbed back onto the apron and was dropkicked into the referee. REF BUMP!!!

Pac placed Omega onto a table on the floor. Pac performed a shooting star press from the top rope that drove Omega through the table. Excalibur noted that part of the broken table popped up and hit Pac in face (that part looked tame, but the actual move was amazing). The referee started to count out both men. Pac returned to the ring. Omega got an assist from Matt Jackson and just beat the count with roughly 5:45 remaining in the match.

Pac went up top for his Blackout finisher, but Omega put his knees up. Omega hit a move that Excalibur said was from the Hiroshi Hase playbook and got a near fall. Omega set up for the One Winged Angel, but Pac countered into a Poison Rana. Pac followed up with a DDT and then applied his Brutalizer submission finisher. Omega tried to escape and got to his back, but Pac held on. Omega rolled onto Pac for a two count. With 30 seconds left, Omega covered Pac’s face and he released the hold, but then reapplied it and wrenched on Omega’s neck until the time limit expired.

Afterward, Pac took a cheap shot at referee Paul Turner while the Young Bucks checked on Omega. Justin Roberts stood up and announced that he was informed that the match would continue under sudden death rules. Aubrey Edwards replaced Turner as the referee. Omega came to live and delivered a V-Trigger and a kamigoye knee to the face. Omega hoisted up Pac and performed the One Winged Angel and then scored the clean pin…

Kenny Omega defeated Pac 2-1 a minute into overtime in a 30-minute Iron Man match.

They cut to a split screen break after the match while Omega headed to the back and Pac eventually made his way to the stage where Tony Schiavone was waiting.

Powell’s POV: A fantastic match and the easily the best match either man has had in AEW thus far. This was terrific and is absolutely worth going out of your way to see if you didn’t watch this show. While Omega has had some impressive moments in AEW, this is the match that will help fans who didn’t follow his career in Japan understand why he’s considered one of the best wrestlers in the world. And Pac absolutely belongs in that conversation as well.

Schiavone asked Pac about losing the match after all the talk and everything he did to Omega. Pac asked Schiavone what he was trying to achieve. Orange Cassidy walked onto the stage and received a big ovation. Cassidy approached Pac and removed his shades. Pac responded with a forearm to the head and then put the boots to him. Agents including Jerry Lynn and BJ Whitmer came out and talked Pac down…

Powell’s POV: I love the idea of Cassidy working with Pac in a serious program. Cassidy is super over with the live crowds and I continue to hope that the company will capitalize on it by having him work a bit more of a traditional style in meaningful programs. He feels too over to simply be the sidekick of the Best Friends.

A brief video spotlighted the Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley main event for AEW Revolution…

Lexi stood outside Chris Jericho’s locker room door, which read Painmaker Posse, and said she hoped to get an interview with him. Jake Hager answered the door. She asked twice if she could speak to Jericho, but Hager remained stone faced until he went back inside the room and closed the door without saying a word…

2. Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt. Santana wore a patch over one eye to sell the injury from the angle with Jon Moxley. The babyface trio jumped out to a quick start. The Inner Circle trio eventually isolated Stunt and worked him over going into a break a couple minutes into the match. [C]



