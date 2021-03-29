MLW Fusion preview: Never Say Never themed edition lineup for Wednesday

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Myron Reed vs. Daivari.

-Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.