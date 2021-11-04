WWE financial report and Vince McMahon conference call, Impact Wrestling, and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Ryan Nemeth

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its third quarter financial report after the market closes. Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will co-host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call that is scheduled to begin at 4CT/5ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, W Morrissey, and Minoru Suzuki.. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Meiko Satomura vs. Jinny for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 49 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was one of the best episodes of Raw in some time.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a D grade with 30 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 28 percent of the vote, and C finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a D grade and felt it was largely a phoned in show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Nemeth is 37. The AEW wrestler is the younger brother of WWE wrestler Dolph Ziggler.