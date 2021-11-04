AEW Dark Elevation taping spoilers: Full results of Monday’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Elevation Taping

Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Derik Zoo

Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Excalibur were on commentary.

1. The Butcher and The Blade beat Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. Butcher and Blade won with their suplex/powerbomb combo.

2. Riho beat Tootie Lynn. Lynn’s from St. Louis, so the crowd loved her. Riho won a fairly quick match with a double stomp from the top rope.

3. Matt Hardy beat Dean Alexander. Hardy won with The Leech. Dean was billed from Kansas City. I was sitting a few seats down from his mom, who lost her mind through the entire match. That was the highlight for me.

4. Ruby Soho and Ryo Mizunami defeated Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura. After Soho won with the Riot Kick, a beat down on Soho commenced. Kris Stantlander ran out with a chair to make the save. There was a handshake between Statlander and Soho, but it was a little tense.

5. Powerhouse Hobbs beat Dan the Dad. Hobbs won by submission with the Torture Rack. Dan the Dad is from St. Louis’s Glory Pro Wrestling promotion. It was a real quick squash match. Hobbs looked great. The Torture Rack is perfect for him

6. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds beat “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens and “2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker. Caster’s freestyle tore Kansas City, The Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and President Biden apart. Really fun match with the Dark Order hitting all their fun spots and getting the win.

