CM Punk and Big E added as WrestleMania XL press conference hosts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that CM Punk and Big E will serve as hosts at tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference. They will join the previously advertised Michael Cole and Pat McAfee as hosts for the event that will steam on Peacock at 6CT/7ET.

Powell’s POV: WWE is advertising The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair for tonight’s press conference. The company also released footage of Jade Cargill arriving at host venue T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, so one can only assume they will have some additional wrestlers in attendance. Join me for live coverage as the event streams.