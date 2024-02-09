WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Madusa, Shelly Martinez, Daisuke Sekimoto, Alexis Smirnoff

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. The show includes Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT and includes Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta. The show was taped on Wednesday in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings, but his reviews are on hiatus until late February.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Henderson, Nevada at The Dollar Loan Center and features Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Madusa (Debrah Miceli) is 60. She also worked as Alundra Blayze in WWE.

-Shelly Martinez is 44.

-Daisuke Sekimoto is 43.

-The late Alexis Smirnoff (Michel Lamarche) was born on February 9, 1947. He died of kidney failure at age 71 on January 5, 2019.