Tully Blanchard on his status with AEW and ROH, whether he’s retired from pro wrestling, says he was asked to be in Ricky Steamboat’s last match

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Tully Blanchard

Whether his contract with AEW/ROH expired and led to his departure: “No, it was a little more complex than that (just contract being up with AEW/ROH), but my contract is up and I’m gone.”

Blanchard confirmed he is no longer with AEW or ROH: “I’m no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. That sounded pretty legal, didn’t it? I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things like we did in Nashville. I don’t know how many retirement matches, last matches, (Ric) Flair can have.”

On Ric Flair’s Last Match: “I didn’t see it (Ric Flair’s Last Match) and wasn’t there… Well, the show was on Sunday and I have to be at my day job. The one that pays all my bills. Um… I would probably not comment on that (what I think of Flair getting back in the ring), because I probably don’t have a lot of positive to say and I personally would prefer my last match — unfortunately, AEW talked me into one — but before that, most of my matches, I think I only wrestled maybe six or seven times after my full-time career and people’s memories are of me and me and Arn [Anderson] or me and The Horsemen from back in those days when I could actually do it and I can’t do it anymore. I couldn’t do it. Marko [Stunt] took the absolute greatest slingshot suplex of anybody alive, anytime (when I wrestled for AEW in 2021). It was awesome and it made me look better than I am and everything else was good and we got through it and I didn’t need to do that anymore.”

Retiring from wrestling: “I am probably done. I doubt that AEW would have me come back. I doubt that WWE would have me come back and where else would you go except those two places?”

Ricky Steamboat’s last match: “I was asked to do a last match with Ricky Steamboat and said, ‘I’m not going to embarrass myself and go out there and not be able to do what I used to do.’ Just watch the videos.”

