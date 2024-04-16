AEW Battle of the Belts X rating, plus combined numbers with AEW Collision

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts X delivered 422,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The quarterly special delivered a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-The three-hour block of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts X combined for an average of 452,000 viewers and averaged 0.12 rating in the key demo.

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, January’s AEW Battle of the Belts IX delivered 351,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. The same night’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts IX combined for an average of 384,000 viewers and averaged 0.10 rating. It’s worth noting that those January shows ran opposite an NFL playoff game that streamed on Peacock.