Tony Khan discusses what he’s learned during three years of AEW Dynamite, why he took full control of the booking

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan spoke with Variety.com to promote tonight’s third anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite and spoke about what he’s learned over the last three years,. “I think we’ve done about 160 episodes of Dynamite now, and we’ve learned a lot in the last several years that I think has helped improve the flow of the show,” Khan said. “I think we’ve developed a lot of new stars in these three years to where we can put on more consistent great cards week to week.”

Khan also spoke about what caused him to take full control over the creative process at the end of the company’s first year on television. “That was when I started to say, ‘You know, a lot of these setbacks were very preventable,'” he said. “And there were things that I didn’t even want to do in the first place. So I just said going forward that I’m only going to do ideas that I feel good about. … As I gained experience in wrestling, I started to gain more confidence.” Read the full piece at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Perhaps it’s time for Khan to reassess his current creative approach and add some key people to the process, as I know I’m not alone in feeling that the creative quality has taken a hit. Khan declined to comment on the incident involving CM Punk and The Elite members, but he did speak about his current relationship with MJF and the success of The Acclaimed. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite as the show airs on TBS tonight at 7CT/8ET.