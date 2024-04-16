AEW Collision rating: Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 467,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 463,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the key demo and aired a later time slot with an NCAA basketball tournament game as a lead-in. The better comparison is to the live show a week earlier that delivered 458,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. We will run the AEW Battle of the Belts X numbers once they are available.