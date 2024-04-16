AEW Collision rating: Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 467,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 463,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the key demo and aired a later time slot with an NCAA basketball tournament game as a lead-in. The better comparison is to the live show a week earlier that delivered 458,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating. We will run the AEW Battle of the Belts X numbers once they are available.
