AEW Collision broadcast team revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan has revealed the broadcast team for Saturday’s premiere edition of AEW Collision. Khan listed the team as Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross.
Powell’s POV: Kelly answered the obvious question by saying he will call Collision while continuing to call shows for NJPW. He added that he will have “fill-in help” while he’s in Japan for the NJPW G1 tournament. I was hoping to see Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman get a shot, but I’m also not complaining about the team that Khan assembled.
#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago!
We’re going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023
No ill have fill-in help for Collision while I’m in Japan for #G1CLIMAX33 https://t.co/AcYW73QRZy
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) June 16, 2023
Doing both! https://t.co/ooTOi4UU4t
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) June 16, 2023
