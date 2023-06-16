AEW Collision broadcast team revealed

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan has revealed the broadcast team for Saturday’s premiere edition of AEW Collision. Khan listed the team as Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness, and Jim Ross.

Powell’s POV: Kelly answered the obvious question by saying he will call Collision while continuing to call shows for NJPW. He added that he will have “fill-in help” while he’s in Japan for the NJPW G1 tournament. I was hoping to see Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman get a shot, but I’m also not complaining about the team that Khan assembled.

#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! We’re going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023