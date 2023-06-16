06/16 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans, Scott D’Amore can’t resist, Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Dirty Dango

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans, Scott D’Amore can’t resist, Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Dirty Dango, and more (18:52)…

