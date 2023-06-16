What's happening...

06/16 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans, Scott D’Amore can’t resist, Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Dirty Dango

June 16, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Nick Aldis, Trinity Fatu, and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Sheldon Jean, Gisele Shaw, and Savannah Evans, Scott D’Amore can’t resist, Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus in a non-title match, Moose vs. Rich Swann, Dirty Dango, and more (18:52)…

Click here for the June 16 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.