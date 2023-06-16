WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

-Jey Uso decides whether he’s in or out of The Bloodline

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Sheamus and Butch in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-The Grayson Waller Effect talkshow with guest Charlotte Flair

-AJ Styles and Michin vs. Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag match

Powell’s POV: The story is that Reigns will announce that he’s willing to groom Jey Uso to be the future Tribal Chief. Smackdown will be live from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).