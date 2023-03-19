What's happening...

03/19 Dot Net Weekly Five-Year Flashback: Jake Barnett and Jason Powell have a WrestleMania lineup discussion, thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns storyline, Undertaker and John Cena, a Fabulous Moolah battle royal controversy, New Japan World Cup tournament

March 19, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett and Jason Powell co-host the March 15, 2018 Dot Net Weekly audio show with a WrestleMania lineup discussion, thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns storyline, Undertaker and John Cena, Fabulous Moolah battle royal controversy, New Japan World Cup tournament, and more…

Click here for the Dot Net Weekly Flashback – March 15, 2018 edition.

