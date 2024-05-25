Paul Levesque addresses the finish of the King of the Ring match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the finish of the Gunther vs. Randy Orton match in the King of the Ring tournament final.

Addressing the controversy around tonight’s King of the Ring Finals at #WWEKingAndQueen… pic.twitter.com/KRRfig4tsD — Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2024

Powell’s POV: To make a long story short, Levesque said the referee’s decision is final and Gunther is King of the Ring. He added that it’s a match that he wants to see again and he feels that both men will eventually want to run it back. For those who missed the show, one of Orton’s shoulders was off the mat when Gunther pinned him.