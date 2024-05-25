What's happening...

Paul Levesque addresses the finish of the King of the Ring match

May 25, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the finish of the Gunther vs. Randy Orton match in the King of the Ring tournament final.

Powell’s POV: To make a long story short, Levesque said the referee’s decision is final and Gunther is King of the Ring. He added that it’s a match that he wants to see again and he feels that both men will eventually want to run it back. For those who missed the show, one of Orton’s shoulders was off the mat when Gunther pinned him.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 25, 2024 @ 5:46 pm

    Graves acknowledged it on air and now HHH makes a statement.

    Seems like Paul’s old friend Randy will have a legit grievance and potentially they could spin the frustration into a heel turn if Orton wants to try that one more time.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.