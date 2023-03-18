3/18 AEW in Troy, Ohio results: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bill Bill and Lee Moriarty, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christopher Daniels for the TNT Title, Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay, Pat Buck vs. QT Marshall, Jeff Jarrett vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade

CategoriesAEW House Shows ARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER

By Andrew Parks, ProWrestling.net Reader (@drainthehour)

AEW “House Rules” live event

March 18, 2023 in Troy, Ohio at Hobart Arena

Roughly 125 seats remained. Later in the show, they said 92 percent of tickets were sold.

1. Ethan Page defeated “Captain” Shawn Dean in 2:00. Page cut a promo saying he’d challenge anyone to another match..

2. FTW Champion Hook defeated Ethan Page in 9:00.

3. Jeff Jarrett defeated Brian Pillman Jr in 9:00.

4. Ruby Soho defeated Hollywood Haley in 3:00. Skye Blue ran out to confront Ruby post match.

Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue was announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Tony Khan came out to hype the crowd.

5. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeated The Butcher and The Blade in 10:00.

20-minute intermission

6. QT Marshall defeated Pat Buck in 9:00.

7. Britt Baker defeated Anna Jay AS in 10:00.

8. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Christopher Daniels in 10:00 to retain the TNT Title.

9. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Bill Bill and Lee Moriarty in 21:00.

