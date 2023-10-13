AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun
-Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura
-Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard vs. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Brother Zay
-Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
