ROH on HonorClub results (10/12): Robinson’s review of Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match, QT Marshall vs. Daga for the AAA Latin American Title, Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 33)

Taped October 7, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center

Streamed October 12, 2023 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruze was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

Backstage, Serpentico was being interviewed by Dasha about his upcoming Proving Ground match with Eddie Kingston. Serpentico said he’s trying to help rebuild ROH and that ten minutes changes his life…

A shot of the announcers running down tonight’s card. We don’t get to see enough of them…

1. ROH Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico (w/Angelico) in a Proving Ground match. Eddie also shook hands with Angelico at ringside at the start. Serpentico took it to Eddie with chops and a flying headscissors and a flatliner for a two count. Serpentico went to the top and dove off right into the arms of Eddie’s suplex. Another norther lights suplex got Eddie a two count. Eddie locked in an arm and neck stretch that got him the tap out.

Eddie Kingston defeated Serpentico by submission.

Eddie took the mic and said let me shake Serpentico’s hand, and then got in Angelico’s face and asked if he wanted a shot. Angelico said he can go hold for hold with any man. Eddie agreed.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I guess SAP have been getting some wins lately. Let’s see what Angelico’s got in a one on one match. As for Serpentico, squash central.

2. “Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Khan vs. “Lights, Camera, Faction” Fresco and Watson. No entrance for Fresco and Watson. Gates swarmed one of them in a corner and Bealed him across the ring to tag in Watson. Watson blocked the double back drop attempt, but then got lifted into a huge pop up slam. Fresco ate a huge clothesline and rolled out of the ring. Watson got POUNCED across the ring by Toa. Gates took out the two other members of the faction with slams in the ring. Gates hit a sandwich clothesline on Watson to get the three count.

“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Khan defeated “Lights, Camera, Faction” Fresco and Watson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another match down, another squash.

Dasha in the back interviewed a Mexican wrestler, Daga about his upcoming match with QT Marshall. He said he’s a former champion and that he’s coming for QT.

3. ROH Women’s Champion Athena (w/ Billie Starkz) vs. Mazzerati No entrance for Mazzerati. Mazzerati got a couple of quick roll ups for one counts. Mazerati escaped an arm hold and cheered only to turn around into a dropkick. Athena hit a nasty looking gourdbuster. Athena did her clubbing forearms through the ropes only to get tossed to ringside. Mazzeratie tried a flying head scissors off the apron but got powerbombed on the floor for her trouble. Athena threw her into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Athena threw her face first into the mat and double kneed her back. Athena locked in a seated bow and arrow but Mazzerati powered out only to eat a knee. Mazzerati tried a flying head scissor, Athena cartwheeled out and blasted her with a huge forearm for a two count. Athena hung Mazzerati in the tree of woe and kicked her in the back. Mazzerati hit a step up knee strike and tried a springboard move, but Athena blasted her with a big boot. Athena locked in some sort of hold on the arms and head to get the tap out.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Mazzerati by submission.

After the match, Athena locked in the crossface. Billie pulled Mazzerati out of the ring and hid her under the ring while Athena had her back turned.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Athena looked downright viscous here. The Billie story continues to be fun.

Backstage Lerxi Nair interviewed Lee Johnson. Before he could get a sentence out, Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty came in and tried to recruit him into Shane Taylor Promotions (I knew where this was going)…

4. QT Marshall vs. Daga for the AAA Latin American Championship. Before the bell, QT took the mic and did some mic work calling himself the greatest luchador of all time. He said the Mexican fans chant “Cularo” at him. Daga said that means asshole and then punched him to start the match. Daga hit a huge clothesline that sent QT spinning. Daga tried a move off the apron but got cut off and dumped to ringside. QT ran his head into the barricade. Back in the ring, QT hit a diving senton off the ropes and got a two count, but he argued with the ref about not counting in spanish. QT hit a big dropkick and taunted Daga.

Daga fired up and came back with some clotheslines and a big german suplex. Daga hit some moves in the corner and a brainbuster for a close two count. QT slid out onto the apron and got a hotshot. QT tried a triple jump move but got hit with a rope hung lungblower. QT hit a springboard tornado DDT and even put his feet on the ropes but the ref caught him and wouldn’t count three. Daga got a rollup for two. Daga got a backslide for two. Daga hit a deadlift gutwrench powerbomb for a two count. Daga went to the top for a diving move but ate a diamond cutter instead. QT hit some sort of powerbomb variant and then rolled up Daga with a cradle for the pinfall.

QT Marshall defeated Daga by pinfall to retain the AAA Latin American Championship.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine TV match. QT playing a luchador and even dressing up in the Mexican flag is pretty funny heat.

A video package on Dalton Castle aired. There was not much to it, just a quick recap of who Dalton is…

5. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty vs. “The Infantry” Sean Dean and Carlie Bravo. Moriarty did some chain wrestling that got him an early standing Kimora that Bravo had to get to the ropes on. Bravo came right back with his fake out punch. Dean tagged in and The Infantry hit some tandem offense that lured Taylor into the ring to take some more tandem offense. Dean worked over Moriarty with some punches but got sent into the wrong corner and got hit by Tyalor. Taylor tagged in and blasted Dean with some clotheslines. Taylor his a scoop slam and tagging Moriarty who got a two count.

Moriarty did the arm stomp spot and tagged Taylor back in. Dean tried to fight back but got tagged by a headbutt. A uranage and splash got Taylor a two count. Moriarty came in and got a two count as well. Dean slid away from Moriarty and tagged in Bravo. Bravo hit his sister abigail DDT. Bravo hit a flatliner and got a two count. The Infantry went for Boot Camp but Taylor pulled Bravo outside. Dean hit a butterfly backbreaker for a two count and Taylor had to break it up. Taylor tagged in and got hit with the Bravo crossover punch. Taylor came right back with a uranage in the corner and a huge right hand for the pinfall

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty defeated “The Infantry” Sean Dean and Carlie Bravo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Sad to see The Infantry lose, but STP is being built up right now, and it means a little something to beat The Infantry. Dean and Bravo got plenty of offense and looked good in defeat.

Backstage Lexi interviewed Billie Starkz. Billie asked why Lexi said she sucked, but before Lexi could really answer, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante came in and asked just when Athena is gonna turn on her. Martinez and Diamante stole Billie’s fanny pack and walked away. Billie was too timid to say anything about it…

7. Angelico vs. Martin Casaus. Casaus did some weird dance moves and Angelico responded with some pelvic thrusts. Angelico hit some punches and hit an atomic drop that Casaus seemed to enjoy? Angelico slammed Casaus’ head into the turnbuckle and he pushed Angelico away and said let me show you how to do it. He ran his own head into the turnbuckle ten times and got rolled up for a two count. Casaus hit a headbutt to the gut for a two count. Casaus hit a northern lights with a bridge for a two count. Angelico came back with some clotheslines. Angelico hit a step up enzuigiri for a two count. Angelico picked an ankle and locked in his inverted deathlock for the submission.

Angelico defeated Martin Casaus by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Marty the Moth is a thing I had never experienced before. He’s a trip. A win for Angelico, showing off his inverted deathlock. He’ll make a fine sacrifice for Eddie’s championship reign.

8. Lady Frost vs. Mercedes Martinez (w/ Diamante). Martinez got a quick double leg and stomped on Frost’s back. Frost got a quick school girl for a two count. Frost tried her handspring head-scissors but got kicked in the chest. Martinez hit some clubbing forearms to the chest and got a one count. Martinez worked over Frost in the corner until the ref pulled her off. Diamante got a cheap shot in as the ref was distracted.

Frost fought back until she got poked in the eye. Frost hit a dropkick to the back, but ate the turnbuckle as she tried to follow up. Martinez hit a butterfly suplex for a two count. Frost hit a rewind kick and hit some spears in the corner. Frost went up and hit her Frost Bite but Martinez got her foot on the rope. Frost went back up but Diamante got on the apron and Martinez cut off Frost. Martinez hit a razor’s edge dominator for the pinfall.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Lady Frost by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another win for Martinez. The match with Athena is still on tap, but the face turn for Athena is gonna need some more time. It hasn’t gone as quickly as they expected. Athena got booed pretty heavily tonight for the beating she gave to her opponent.

Backstage Mark Sterling told Josh Woods that he’s lined up a coach for Woods. He brought in Pat Buck to be his coach. Woods said he doesn’t need a coach. Buck said he doesn’t need to be insulted so instead, he’ll be his opponent instead, pure rules.

9. Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow Nightingale. Hirsch tried to work an arm, but Willow just slammed her. Willow hit an ugly hip toss that seemed to knock the wind out of Hirsch. Willow tried a suplex, but Hirsch grabbed a sleeper, but Willow slammed her into the buckle. Willow went up top and Hirsch pulled her off and Willow’s neck snapped on the turnbuckle. Hirsch started working on Willo’s arm with knees. Willow tried a uranage but Hirsch rolled through and hit a drop kick.

Hirsch locked in a Kimura, but Willow powered up and hit a suplex to break it all. Willow hit a big boot and spinebuster for a two count. Willow mounted Hirsch with headbutts! Hirsch hit a german suplex and a lariat for a two count. Hirsch went up top but Willow cut her off and pulled her down. Willow hit a uranage for a two count. Willow tried a cannonball but Hirsch rolled out. Willow hit a POUNCE and pulled the straps down. Willow hit the doctor bomb and got the three count.

Willow Nightingale defeated Leyla Hirsch by pinfall.

After the match Hirsch attacked Willow and Skye Blue came out to make the save. Hirsch ate a superkick and slunk up the ramp.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Hirsch is going on a losing streak so that she’ll be convinced to join Maria’s new group. Solid storytelling, I like it.

10. Gringo Loco vs. Action Andretti. The men traded some arm work and some lucha reversals. Andretti hit an arm drag. The men traded some roll ups, but Andretti hit another arm drag to slow things down. The men traded some more crazy lucha reversals before Loco used a broken handshake to take advantage. Loco hit a huge popup slam for a two count. Loco locked in a deathlock bow and arrow variant, but Andretti powered out.

Loco hit a poke to the eye and hit a flipping suplex variant for a two count. Andretti came back with some lariats and a pop up dropkick. Andretti returned the eye poke and clotheslined Loco outside. Andretti hit an Asai moonsault. Back in the ring, Loco hit a running Spanish Fly for a two count. Andretti did some punches in the corner but got shoved off. Loco hit a twisting springboard cutter and got a two count. Loco went to the top but Andretti cut him off and hit a running jumping Frankenstiner. Andretti hit a split leg moonsault for the pinfall.

Action Andretti defeated Gringo Loco by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A very fun match where Andretti kept up in the Lucha style very well. It’s a shame that this was in front of like 300 fans and locked behind the paywall. Good match.

Backstage, Dasha interviewed Ethan Page about his upcoming match with Christopher Daniels. Page said he’s happy to have some competition. He said he respects and looks up to Daniels. Page said that the locker room and Eddie Kingston should be watching. Page said may the best man win…

11. Billie Starkz (w/Athena) vs. Rachelle Riveter. No entrance for Riveter. Billie hit a small punch in the corner and celebrated. Riveter blasted her with a superkick. Billie came right back with a neckbreaker. Billie hit a big knee and her double under-hook facebuster move. Billie locked in a crossface and got the tap out victory.

Billie Starkz defeated Rachelle Riveter by submission.

As Billie and Athena came up the ramp, Mercedes Martinez and Diamante ambushed them. Diamante DDT’d Athena on the ramp and Martinez held Billie and made her watch.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Here we go, here’s some sympathy for Athena. Billie got a squash win, but I’m looking forward to the upcoming tag match, which I imagine will take place next week.

12. Anthony Henry (w/ JD Drake) vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford). Sabian posed on the turnbuckle during his entrance and you could see nothing but empty seats behind him. Sabian did some quick arm work and did the arm stomp spot. The men traded monkey flips and bridges in the knuckle lock. Henry tried to lock in the cross arm breaker but Sabian got the ropes. Sabian sent Henry to the outside and went for a springboard moonsault, but Drake pushed Henry out of the way and ate it instead. Henry ran around the ring and blasted Sabian with a boot against the barricade.

Back in the ring, Sabian hit a shotgun dropkick. Sabian hit an inverted cannonball. Sabian worked an arm trap and some finger work. Henry powered out and fought back with chops. Sabian hit a wheelbarrow roll through stomp and got a two count. Sabian locked in an arm lock but Henry made it to the ropes. Henry came back with a running kick and a basement dropkick. Henry hit a legs crossed driver and got a two count. Henry went to the top but Ford got on the apron. Henry hopped down but Sabian saw him coming and hit Deathly Hollow for the pinfall.

Kip Sabian defeated Anthony Henry by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine do nothing TV match. Sabian is fine, but I hate to seeing Henry lose. Sabian was definitely keeping up with the very good technician in Henry so that’s something.

Backstage Dasha asked Griff Garrison about his problems lately. Maria and Karter came into frame and said that he needs to listen to the game plan. Garrison said Karter lost the match. Maria said that they need to get on the same page and left. Karter said Maria is the LebBon (James) of managers. Garrison said he’s willing to be on the same page if Karter is. They shook hands and walked off.

13. Christopher Daniels vs. Ethan Page. Page worked a headlock to start the match. Daniels grabbed a headlock of his own before Page hit a running shoulder tackle. Page hit a tossing scoop slam. Page hit a vertical suplex. Daniels hit a couple of shoulder blocks to the gut. Daniels hit some elbow drops and walked right over Page. Daniels hit a boot in the corner and got a two count.

Daniels locked in a body lock and then transitioned into an abdominal stretch. Page hit a hip toss to get out. Daniels got a school boy to get a two count. Daniels hit an STO. Page came back with a big boot for a double down. Page fired up with punches and a flying clothesline. Page hit a scoop slam for a two count. Page went for ego’s edge but daniels rolled him up and they traded roll up nearfalls. Page tried for headshot but daniels got a backslide for a two count. Page hit Ego’s Edge for the pinfall.

Ethan Page defeated Christopher Daniels by pinfall.

After the match, Mark Sterling came out with Tony Nese and said that Page is the perfect person to join the premier athletes and he can take him to the next level, so long as he doesn’t quit like he always does. Page polled the crowd if he should join and they said no. Nese said he didn’t want to team with a soft body like Page. Nese said Page should be sitting in the crowd and doing group training. Page said sitting in the crowd sounds better than talking to them. Page did want the personal training though, oh wait, no he wants a match next week. Nese accepted and went to the back.

Page went back to Daniels and offered the Code of Honor handshake and then raised Daniels’ hand…

Robinson’s Ruminations: They shot this match really low to drop and hide the empty crowd, but man was it empty. This was slow and plodding, but fine enough. Setting up a match with Nese next week is a thing, and the mic work was fine enough. Sterling and Nese are riding this line of I like them and I don’t. I guess they’re growing on me a bit, but this was an off week.

14. Darius Martin vs. Scorpio Sky. The men traded some arm work and headlock takeovers to start. Martin hit an arm drag and arm bar. Sky picked an ankle and a kick to the gut. Sky hit a back suplex for a two count that Martin bridged out of. Sky hit an ugly backbreaker. Sky locked in a neck vice that Martin powered out of and Martin hit a dropkick for the double down. Martin hit an atomic drop and a slingshot flatliner for a two count. Martin hit a ripcord german suplex, but Sky came right back with a Sky High for a two count. Martin hit an enzuigiri and went for a frog splash but Sky got the knees up. Sky hit TKO for the pinfall.

Scorpio Sky defeated Darius Martin by pinfall.

After the match, Sky held up the hand of Martin…