ROH re-signs Flip Gordon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced the re-signing of Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) to a new contract on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement below.

Powell’s POV: The 28 year-old Gordon has been with ROH since 2017. He seemed to be on the verge of a big push prior to the pandemic, and one can only assume they will pick up where they left off once they beginning running shows again.

FLIP GORDON SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH ROH ROH is pleased to announce that “The Mercenary” @TheFlipGordon has signed a new contract with ROH Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/7leU2nSqqk — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 25, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

