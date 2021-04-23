4/23 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of August Grey vs. Ashante Adonis, and Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari vs. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 228)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed April 23, 2021 on WWE Network

Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary with Phillips taking over for Vic Joseph, who is now solely on NXT. The Bollywood Boyz made their way to the ring and welcomed Phillips to the show by trying to get him to dance, with little success.

1. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. Samir and Nese started in the ring, exchanging strikes to start off before Nese forced Samir into the corner and tagged in Daivari who continued the striking exchange with Samir, getting the better of it. Samir then rammed Samir’s shoulder into the turnbuckle before using a Cobra Clutch for a second before tagging in Nese who stomped on Samir and grabbed a chin lock.

Samir broke out using a jawbreaker and tried to make it to the corner but was pulled back by Nese who grounded him with a dropkick and tagged in Daivari again to continue the assault. Daivari whipped Samir into the corner, allowing Samir to knock Nese off the apron and catch Daivari coming in with a Tornado DDT. Samir tried to make it to the ropes but Nese pulled his brother off the apron, allowing Daivari to get up, pull Samir back into his corner and tag in Nese.

Nese hit Samir with a quick suplex for a two count before using a body scissors and another chin lock to wear him down. Nese tried for another suplex on a struggling Samir, only to be countered into a neckbreaker, allowing Samir to tag in Sunil, while Daivari tagged in too. Sunil rushed his opponents and hit both with running cross bodies and a pair of atomic drops.

Sunil was able to get to the corner and hit Daivari with a flying cross body for a two count. Nese tagged in quickly, only for The Bollywood Boyz to catch him with a modified top rope Hart Attack clothesline for a two count. They then hit the Bollywood Blast and went for the cover, but Daivari pulled Samir out from the bottom rope to break it up.

In the chaos, Samir tried to retaliate on Daivari, Nese was able to catch him coming back in with the running Nese knee to get the pinfall victory.

Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese defeated The Bollywood Boyz.

Anish’s Thoughts: Fun match, albeit pretty predictable. These four guys have chemistry and worked well together, and even if I could see where it was going, they made it quick and easy to watch, giving Nese and Daivari a strong win. The commentators were throwing around the idea of an NXT Tag Title shot in the future for Nese and Daivari and WWE posted something similar on social media, giving me the idea that they will be seen feuding with MSK in the near future. This was a good, clean win for them and corresponded with a similar loss to Ever Rise on NXT, giving me the idea that those two losses will lead to some more dialogue between all four members of ‘BollyRise’ which I look forward to.

2. August Grey vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.The match started with Adonis calmly taking off his overalls and locking up with Grey. Adonis forced Grey into the corner before taking off Grey’s headband and taunting him with it. The two exchanged wrist locks before Adonis caught Grey with a shoulder block, he tried for a scoop slam but Grey forced a running exchange in which Adonis hit Grey with a back elbow to force him into the corner.

Grey and Adonis entered another running exchange with Grey now hitting a back elbow and keeping Adonis on the ground for as long as he could. Adonis grabbed Grey’s hair and worked to the ropes before tossing him to the outside. Adonis caught Grey rolling in with an axe handle and kneed Grey into the mat. Adonis taunted to the crowd and kicked at Grey before hitting a snapmare and back kick combo.

Adonis then hit a series of elbow drops before missing a knee drop, allowing Grey to fight back for a second, only for Adonis to dropkick Grey to the ground. Adonis used another snapmare to work to a chin lock but Grey was able to get to his feet. Adonis rolled him back to the ground for a Captain’s Hook submission, only for Grey to whip him off. Adonis caught Grey running back in with a back suplex for a two count.

Daivari made his way to ringside as Grey and Adonis struck at each other, with Grey gaining the advantage with a series of running strikes and a Bulldog, topped off with a flying cross body. Grey tossed Adonis to the outside and tried for a running clothesline, but both men hit clotheslines and went down. Grey rolled Adonis back into the ring while getting distracted by Daivari, allowing Adonis to hit him with the superkick to get the pinfall victory.

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis defeated August Grey.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was an interesting back and forth match which I am sure we will see again. Adonis was never completely out of it and looked dominant for larger parts of the match, and while Grey looked like he was on his way to victory, he sort of got distracted for no reason by Daivari, so as much as he doesn’t look weak, he also doesn’t look like the sharpest tool in the shed either.

Overall, a fast paced and fun episode of 205 Live. I am interested to see how the Daivari, Nese, and Grey storyline plays out while Nese and Daivari are clearly being positioned for an NXT Tag Title shot and, as always, I look forward to the next chapters of the BollyRise storyline. Nothing incredible tonight, but that main event was a pretty good showcase of Adonis and his personality.