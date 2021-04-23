What's happening...

04/23 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

April 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan, and more (22:19)…

Click here for the April 23 Impact Wrestling audio review.

