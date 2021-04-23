What's happening...

04/23 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Big stipulation set for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the Intercontinental Championship, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis, Nia Jax vs. Tamina

April 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Click here for the April 23 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

