04/23 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Big stipulation set for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the Intercontinental Championship, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis, Nia Jax vs. Tamina

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Big stipulation set for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the Intercontinental Championship, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis, Nia Jax vs. Tamina, and more (21:59)…
Click here for the April 23 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
Be the first to comment