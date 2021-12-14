WWE Raw on-site report: Notes on the live crowd’s reactions to each match and segment

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Tom H. from St. Paul attended the WWE Raw event in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center on Monday and sent the following report.

I was in the lower bowl, while the guys with floor seats tended to have bigger reactions my notes tend to reflect those without the high cost seats. The upper bowl and hard cam side were entirely roped off. Of the tickets they did sell, I would estimate that around 95 percent of them were sold. I am not entirely sure about club level, but from what I could see it was sparsely populated.

Otis vs. Riddle: Randy Orton got a pretty good reaction pre-match, but once the match started most of the crowd seemed to be for Otis.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop: The crowd did not care. Looking at your report I do not see mention of it so it might have been during a break, but Belair went for a head scissors and it did not go well at all and there was a collective groan in the crowd.

The Gable Steveson intro got the second best reaction of the night.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens: The crowd was somewhat indifferent. They reacted okay for Lashley, but they also had his pyro, which probably helped. There seemed to be some confusion with the finish live in the building. It was hard to tell that KO tapped. It looked more like he was fighting the hold.

Becky Lynch got a solid babyface reaction and even during her promo there were far more cheers than boos. No one seemed that interested in Liv Morgan, they didn’t reject her, they just didn’t care.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler: Roode and Ziggler came out after Balor and they barely started their intro when Priest started his, but then they just stood in the ring. I had to take my nephew to the bathroom during this but from I heard the crowd was not that into it.

Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina: Carmella got the best reaction, but it seemed to mostly be horny guys reacting. Zelina’s intro got more laughs than anything else. There was nothing to the match and the crowd never got into it.

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins: The crowd was on their hands for the intros. There was a decent reaction when KO ran out, as it was nice to see a heel being kind of smart. Once the bell rang, most people looked to the stage waiting on the authority figures to restart it. At this point, my nephew was wondering why we keep seeing Lashley.

Miz TV: The video packages got a fair number of laughs. Edge got the best reaction of the night by far. Maryse slapping Miz also got a lot of laughs along with Miz chasing her up the ramp.

Bobby Lashley vs. Big E: The crowd was dead for the intros. Some of that might be the time of night and because we’d seen those guys so many times already. The tables got a pretty good reaction, as did people going through them. Other then that it seemed like everyone knew what the result of the match was going to be going in and were waiting for the run ins.

Other Notes:

-Belair vs. Lynch was the dark match but we did not stay for it.

-In your Raw review, you mentioned the guy with the “Aaron Rodgers Owns Seth Rollins” sign. The other side of it said Lions 29 Vikings 27. Editor’s Note: I held up my own sign at home that read Vikings 34 Packers 31.

-Maybe this is just me, but they seem to over do the entrances and then cut to commercial. It really seems to bring the crowd down and its just silly the wrestler comes in, does their dance, sits on the ropes or at ringside while the crowd sees WWE ads, and then they get up and start dancing again

-They do a kid’s cam thing during a commercial where they want kids doing the “you cant see me” hand wave. This starts with John Cenas intro music and there was a moment where the crowd thought we were getting Cena.

-The crowd seemed disappointed that we did not get the number ones contender’s match with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits. Not they wanted to see the match, but the kids wanted to see Rey.

-There were a lot of kids around me who really seemed to enjoy themselves, including my nephew, but the adults overall were indifferent.

We are looking for reader reports from all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other notable pro wrestling events. If you are going to an upcoming television show or live event and want to help, send an email to dotnetjason@gmail.com