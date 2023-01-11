What's happening...

NXT Level Up play-by-play voice leaves WWE

January 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Level Up play-by-play announcer Sudu Shah announced that he has concluded his run with WWE. “Yesterday was my final day with the WWE,” Shah wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I’ve ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!”

Powell’s POV: I’m curious to see what’s next for Shah and whether it will be another job in pro wrestling. Either way, it will be interesting to see who ends up replacing him as the voice of NXT Level Up.

