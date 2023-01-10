Former NJPW wrestler reportedly signs with WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling wrestler Karl Fredericks, 32, has signed with WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Fredericks will start in NXT. The Nevada native was originally trained by Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend, and he received additional training from Katsuyori Shibata at NJPW’s Los Angeles dojo. Fredericks’ NJPW deal expired in August.

Powell’s POV: A good signing for WWE. Fredericks won the NJPW Young Lions Cup in 2019 and showed real upside during his time with NJPW.