Barry Windham and Mike Rotonda to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The U.S. Express” Barry Windham and Mike Rotonda have been announced as the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I love it. Windham and Rotondo (as it was spelled during his WWF run) were a very popular tag team during their run in 1984-1985. With apologies to the Rougeau Brothers, Windham and Rotundo were the true All-American boys and used Bruce Springsteen’s mega hit “Born in the USA” as their entrance music. They had a memorable feud with the foreign menace heel duo of Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkoff over the WWF Tag Team Titles, which included a match between the teams at the original WrestleMania event.