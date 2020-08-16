Former ROH Champion John “Xavier” Bedoya dead at age 43

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Ring of Honor World Champion John Bedoya, who wrestled as Xavier, reportedly died on Sunday at age 43. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Xavier was the second world champion in ROH history. He defeated Low Ki to win the title on September 21, 2002, and held it until March 22, 2003. Xavier was scheduled to return to ROH for the Past vs. Present show on March 14 in Las Vegas, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Powell’s POV: Xavier was trained by Tony Devito and made his in-ring debut in 1995. He worked for numerous independent promotions during his career and appeared on WWE programming as an extra and as an enhancement wrestler. He also fought in mixed martial arts and had a 1-2 record, according to Sherdog.com. My condolences to Bedoya’s family and friends over this untimely death.

Rest In Peace Xavier. Thank you for the matches, both as opponent and partner. You will be missed. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) August 17, 2020



