WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), AEW Women’s Tag Tournament, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Paige, Cheerleader Melissa, Big Cass, Cedric Alexander, Fritz Von Erich, Pat O’Connor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-SummerSlam week is here. Tonight’s WWE Raw is live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features the brand’s final push for Sunday’s SummerSlam, and Shawn Michaels will address Randy Orton attacking Ric Flair. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-The AEW “Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament continues tonight with the semifinals on the AEW YouTube page. This will apparently be the final Monday night stream, as the finals of the tournament are advertised for this week’s special Saturday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Join me for my live review of the semifinals of the tournament at 6CT/7ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Melissa Anderson is 38 today. She has worked as Cheerleader Melissa, Raisha Saeed, and Alissa Flash, among other names.

-Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis) is 28 today.

-Former WWE wrestler Big Cass (William Morrissey) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Cedric Alexander (Cederick Alexander Johnson) turned 31 on Sunday.

-The late Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson) was born on August 16, 1929. The longtime wrestler and promoter died at age 68 of brain and lung cancer on September 10, 1997.

-The late Dick Murdoch was born on August 16, 1946. He died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996.

-Pat O’Connor died on August 16, 1990 at age 65 following a bout with cancer.

-Kazuo Yamazaki turned 58 on Saturday.

-Ruckus (Claude Marrow) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Ryo Saito turned 41 on Saturday.



