WWE Raw in Indianapolis, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Brandi Rhodes, Jessica McKay, Tetsuya Naito, Chris Benoit, John “Earthquake” Tenta

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The features the fallout from last week’s Wyatt Sicks angle and additional Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Adam Pearce is 46 today.

-Rey Horus is 40 today.

-Jessamyn Duke is 38 today.

-The late Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife Nancy Benoit, 43, and their seven year-old son Daniel on June 24, 2007.

-Brandi Rhodes turned 41 on Sunday.

-Jessica McKay turned 35 on Sunday. She worked as Billie Kay in WWE.

-Tetsuya Naito turned 42 on Saturday.

-The late John “Earthquake” Tenta was born on June 22, 1963. He died on June 7, 2006 at age 42 following a battle with bladder cancer.