NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay.

-TJP, Clark Connors, Lio Rush, and Juice Robinson vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo.

-“Mega Coaches” Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero vs. “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Chris Dickinson.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, but they will be pushed back to Monday this week because he is attending the NJPW Strong tapings in Philadelphia.